Home Health IHVN donates three blood banks, other equipment to Dalhatu Araf hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa
IHVN donates three blood banks, other equipment to Dalhatu Araf hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa
Health
News
Nigeria
0

IHVN donates three blood banks, other equipment to Dalhatu Araf hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa

0
0
now viewing

IHVN donates three blood banks, other equipment to Dalhatu Araf hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa

now playing

President Buhari’s 2018 Budget speech – Full Text

now playing

Women football: Al-Makura donates N10 million to victorious Nasarawa Amazons FC

now playing

Nasarawa: Suspected Cases of Viral Hepatitis Kill Five

now playing

Avian Influenza outbreak hits Abuja, six states

now playing

Yuletide in recession : Lafia residents groan

The Institute of Human Virology of Nigeria (IHVN) has donated 3 blood banks and other hospital equipment worth millions of naira to Dalhatu Araf, a specialist hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Institute made the donation in Lafia, the state capital to enable medical doctors provide quality healthcare delivery to people of the state.

Most times, the blood given to patients are not properly screened due to paucity of hospital equipment and the urgency of the cases.

The Nasarawa State Government has assured that the equipment would be properly utilized for the benefit of the state.

Related Posts

President Buhari’s 2018 Budget speech – Full Text

TVCN 2

Women football: Al-Makura donates N10 million to victorious Nasarawa Amazons FC

TVCN 0

Nasarawa: Suspected Cases of Viral Hepatitis Kill Five

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies