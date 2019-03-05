IHVN donates three blood banks, other equipment to Dalhatu Araf hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa

The Institute of Human Virology of Nigeria (IHVN) has donated 3 blood banks and other hospital equipment worth millions of naira to Dalhatu Araf, a specialist hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Institute made the donation in Lafia, the state capital to enable medical doctors provide quality healthcare delivery to people of the state.

Most times, the blood given to patients are not properly screened due to paucity of hospital equipment and the urgency of the cases.

The Nasarawa State Government has assured that the equipment would be properly utilized for the benefit of the state.

