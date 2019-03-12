Imo Action Alliance candidate rejects governorship election result

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, said he challenge the victory of the People’s Democratic Party candidate.

He claimed Emeka Ihedioha did not meet the constitutional requirements to be declared governor, but the governor-elect is set for the task ahead. He said his administration will bring back life to the state.

Correspondent Saturday Ochia compiled this report The home of the Imo State Governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha has become a beehive of activities, since he won Saturday’s election.

As people troop in to congratulate him, Mr Ihedioha uses the opportunity to roll out his plan for the state.

The Governor Elect has a word for those who contested the election with him. But one of his contestants, Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance says Uche Ihedioha did not win the election.

He argued that the returning Officer declared Mr Ihedioha the winner in error.

Mr Nwosu said he and his party are uncomfortable with the declaration of the People’s Democratic Party candidate as the governor-elect.

