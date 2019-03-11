INEC declares Benue governorship election inconclusive

The Benue state Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the governorship election in the state inconclusive.

The incumbent governor who contested under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led with 410,576 votes against the All Progressives Congress candidate, Emmanuel Jime who came second with 329022 votes but this was not enough for sa winner to be declared since voided votes were more than 120,000 votes, far more than the difference between the two scores.

A new date for a rerun will be announced later.

