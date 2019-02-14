INF treaty:NATO says it will not deploy new ground-based missiles in Europe

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has announced it does not intend to deploy new ground-based nuclear missiles in Europe.

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg said the relevant issues of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty will be an important topic for discussion at the Meetings of the North Atlantic Council for Defence Ministers, on Feb 13-14.

Speaking to a team of reporters in Brussels on Tuesday, Jen said “We do not intend to deploy new ground-based nuclear missiles in Europe. At the same time, we remain committed to meaningful arms control and non-proliferation efforts”

The NATO chief added that Russia and the United States must comply with the INF Treaty and that NATO was preparing steps in case the INF Treaty ended.

The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 between the Soviet Union and the U.S. on the elimination of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.

Share this: Tweet



