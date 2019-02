A 12 year-old boy, Kim Dido kidnapped in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State, has regained freedom from his abductors.

Kim Dido, son of the chaplain of the Plateau state polytechnic, was abducted from their home by gunmen on Wednesday night.

A family member who confirm the development to TVC news on telephone conversation says the victim was released following the payment of an undisclosed amount of money to the kidnappers.

Share this: Tweet