Kwara : PDP’s governorship candidate congratulates AbdulRazaq

Image result for Kwara : PDP's governorship candidate congratulates AbdulRazaqThe governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday’s poll, Razak Atunwa has congratulated the winner of the election, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State.

Atunwa, in a statement also thanked God for His blessings as well PDP’s leadership and supporters who stood by him during the just concluded elections in the state.

He added: “I would like to thank the PDP leadership and all our supporters who stood by me in the just concluded elections. Your commitment and dedication is heart-warming. You all gave your best. We are all winners in the process of democracy.

“Whilst the Party considers its next line of action, and without prejudice to any legal process, I offer my congratulations to AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“I pray that Kwara will continue to be a state of harmony and witness further development in the next administration. My utmost gratitude goes to Almighty God for His blessings.”

