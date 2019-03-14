LagosBuildingCollapse: Rescue operation concluded

Rescue operations have finally ended at the scene of the collapsed building which occurred at 36 Massey street, Lagos Island on Wednesday.

Today, the Lagos state govt promised to pay the hospital bills for survivors.

In the last Twenty-four hours, Fifteen people have died, Forty three people suffered varying degrees of injury while others remain unaccounted for.

The three storey building located at Number thirty six Massey street, Ita Faji area of Lagos Island came down at about ten o’clock on Wednesday morning.

The top floor of the building is occupied by a school with about one hundred pupils, while the rest are residential and shops.

Rescue operations which began as soon as the incident occured, stretched through the night till the early hours of this morning.

