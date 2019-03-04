LCCI wants government to make paper printing and publishing sector more productive

There are concerns over the lack of patronage for operators in Nigeria’s local paper and printing industry.

Operators say they are faced with other challenges such as high cost of bringing in raw materials, harsh business environment amongst others.

Report shows that 12 million metric tonnes of paper products are imported into Nigeria annually, this stands at about 1 trillion naira in cash, a development that publishers say is killing their business.

Members of the printing and publishing group of the Lagos chamber of commerce and industry say there is need to address this ugly trend by making local raw materials available for production.

As at 2018, the Lagos chamber of commerce and industry puts the size of the printing and publishing sector at N20 billion.

The chamber adds that the sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in the country with a gross domestic product rate of about 6 percent.

