Middle East conference kicks off in Warsaw today

The two-day conference on the Middle East, co-organized by the United States and Poland, has kicked off in Warsaw.

The focus of the conference is about Iran, with Tehran uninvited.

According to the agenda, the United States delegation will hold talks with the Polish side and a multilateral meeting is expected today.

Participants will talk about terrorism, extremism, development and test of missiles, as well as nuclear proliferation at the conference.

In addition, issues on Yemen, humanitarian and refugee crisis, energy security in Europe and Palestine-Israel peace progress will be discussed.

About 60 countries as well as regional and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the conference.

