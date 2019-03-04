Home International More displaced people arrive at camp in Pakistani Kashmir
More residents from near the Line of Control have arrived at a camp for internally displaced people at Hattian Bala in Pakistan-administered Kashmir .

Local families say they were still afraid of cross-border shelling.

Life in camps is not easy and the harsh winter has increased difficulties.

Officials said the local administration had provided refugees with blankets, food and medical provision, but that numbers were still increasing.

The Pakistani Kashmir government have closed all education institutions in the region, and several college and school campuses have been converted into shelter homes for the displaced people. Other families are seeking shelter with relatives.

