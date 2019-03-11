NASA announces first all-female spacewalk

NASA has announced that later this month, Astronauts Christina Hammock Koch and Anne McClain will be conducting the first all-female space walk.

For the first time, two female astronauts will conduct routine tests outside the international space station.

McClain, a pilot and lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, is currently in space, in the third month of a six months and-a-half mission on the international laboratory where she will be joined by Hammock Koch who launches on March 14th.

The March 29th all-female spacewalk is one of a series of spacewalks scheduled to take place and is expected to last about seven hours. It comes 36 years after Sally Ride became the first American woman in space and 35 years after cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to participate in a spacewalk.

