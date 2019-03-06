Nigeria set to mark Commonwealth day celebration themed ‘A Connected CommonWealth’

Nigeria is set to mark this year’s Commonwealth day celebration.

Education minister, Adamu Adamu said this in Abuja while addressing journalists and listed the line up of activities to commemorate the Day.

The second week of March each year is observed internationally as the Commonwealth Day.

Nigeria is a crucial member of the fifty three countries among the common wealth of Nations with a population of about 2.4 billion people.

Relationships between Nigeria and the Commonwealth has not always been smooth sailing .

During the dark days of the Abacha regime, Nigeria was suspended for the execution of civil rights activist Ken Saro Wiwa, at a time a Nigerian, Emeka Anyaoku was its Secretary General

Nigeria was readmitted 20 years ago ahead of the return to civil democracy and in time for President Olusegun Obasanjo to attend its summit in Durban in 1999, as a democratically elected Head of Government .

This celebration offers opportunities for people, governments and institutions of this family of nations to connect and work together at many levels.

This year’s celebration has been tagged “A Connected Commonwealth” and will also mark the 70th anniversary of the formation of the commonwealth.

