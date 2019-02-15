Nigeria shuts land and sea borders 48 hours to election

Nigeria’s central government has shut the country land and sea borders ahead of the country’s presidential and National Assembly election holding tomorrow, Saturday.

The country’s Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau, said this in a statement signed by the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, directed that all borders be effectively closed from noon on today, Friday February 15 to noon on Sunday February 17, 2019.

The Nigerian government said the border closure is aimed at restricting movements across the borders on election day, urging the public to take note and ensure compliance.

