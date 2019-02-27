Home News Nigerians want INEC to introduce electronic voting
Image result for Electronic voting in NigeriaNigerians have advised the Independent National Electoral Commission to review the Electoral Act and introduce the Electronic Voting so as to enhance the process of Election in Nigeria. TVC News Mariah Olasehinde spoke to Nigerians on lessons to be learnt from the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

Some Nigerians believe the Electoral Act needs o be improved upon, insisting that Nigeria must embrace Electronic Voting.

They also believe that the distribution and collection of the Permanent Voter Card was a major area in this election that INEC fell short.

As Nigerians prepare to vote in the forthcoming Governorship election they are advised to vote peacefully and avoid violence.

