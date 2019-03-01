Nigeria’s D’tigers drawn against France, Germany and Italy in World cup qualifiers

Nigeria’s 3 on 3 National basketball team has been handed a tough test in the qualifying race for the 2019 FIBA 3 on 3 World cup.

After failing to pick an automatic ticket at the FIBA Africa Cup title in Benin Republic, D’tigers will now play 2016 World Cup bronze medalists France, Germany and Italy in the World cup qualifiers scheduled to hold in San Juan, Puerto Rico in May.

Team captain and Rivers Hoopers Basketball club player Abdul Yahaya is not bothered by the tough draw. He says Nigeria can qualify from the group.

