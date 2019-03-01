Home Basketball Nigeria’s D’tigers drawn against France, Germany and Italy in World cup qualifiers
Nigeria’s D’tigers drawn against France, Germany and Italy in World cup qualifiers
Basketball
Sports
0

Nigeria’s D’tigers drawn against France, Germany and Italy in World cup qualifiers

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria’s D’tigers drawn against France, Germany and Italy in World cup qualifiers

D-tigers-win-afrobasket-title-TVC
now playing

Commonwealth Games : D'Tigers to hit Australia in batches

D-Tigers-TVCNews
now playing

D'Tigers beat Mali in 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifier

now playing

Basketball federation considers minimum wage for players in pro clubs

'Tigress-TVCNews
now playing

2017 Women Afrobasket : Nigeria beat Senegal 58-54, top group B

now playing

42 Primary Schools receive Sports Equipment in Osun

Nigeria’s 3 on 3 National basketball team has been handed a tough test in the qualifying race for the 2019 FIBA 3 on 3 World cup.

After failing to pick an automatic ticket at the FIBA Africa Cup title in Benin Republic, D’tigers will now play 2016 World Cup bronze medalists France, Germany and Italy in the World cup qualifiers scheduled to hold in San Juan, Puerto Rico in May.

Team captain and Rivers Hoopers Basketball club player Abdul Yahaya is not bothered by the tough draw. He says Nigeria can qualify from the group.

 

Related Posts
D-tigers-win-afrobasket-title-TVC

Commonwealth Games : D’Tigers to hit Australia in batches

TVCN 0
D-Tigers-TVCNews

D’Tigers beat Mali in 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifier

TVCN 0

Basketball federation considers minimum wage for players in pro clubs

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies