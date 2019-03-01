Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat Slovakia 4-3 in a late goal thriller

A late goal from Anam Imoh ensured Nigeria beat Slovakia 4-3 in their second game of the Cyprus Women’s Cup on Friday.

Head coach, Thomas Dennerby made seven changes to the team that lost 4-1against Austria on Wednesday.

Skipper, Rita Chikwelu scored twice, Defender Osinachi Ohale also scored to put Nigeria 3-nil up in the first half.

The second stanza was different as Slovakia rallied back to level scores 3-3, but a late goal by substitute Anam Imo proved to be the winner for Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

Share this: Tweet



