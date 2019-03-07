Home Politics #NigeriaVotes #NigeriaVotes: Britain encourages Nigerians to exercise franchise on Saturday
#NigeriaVotes: Britain encourages Nigerians to exercise franchise on Saturday
#NigeriaVotes
Nigeria
0

#NigeriaVotes: Britain encourages Nigerians to exercise franchise on Saturday

0
0
now viewing

#NigeriaVotes: Britain encourages Nigerians to exercise franchise on Saturday

now playing

Military promises to provide adequate security during polls

now playing

#NigeriaVotes: Fayemi, wife vote in Isan Ekiti

now playing

NANS declares Monday a day of nationwide protest over postponed elections

now playing

Ballot paper is not finger sensitive - INEC

now playing

2019 Election: IGP orders water-tight security around INEC facilities

The British High Commission in Nigeria  has called on Nigerians to turn out and vote in the governorship and state houses of assembly elections this Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission also said it is set for the polls

The commission commended INEC and the National Youth Service Corps for their conduct of elections even in difficult circumstances.

Though it hopes logistical issues experienced during the 23rd February elections have been addressed

The British high commission also called on all actors, including political parties and security personnel, to work together to provide a peaceful environment for Nigerians to vote.

It says that anyone involved in violence or inciting violence, including on social media, could face restrictions on their ability to travel to the UK.

Related Posts

Military promises to provide adequate security during polls

TVCN 0

#NigeriaVotes: Fayemi, wife vote in Isan Ekiti

TVCN 0

NANS declares Monday a day of nationwide protest over postponed elections

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies