NigeriaVotes: Britain encourages Nigerians to exercise franchise on Saturday

The British High Commission in Nigeria has called on Nigerians to turn out and vote in the governorship and state houses of assembly elections this Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission also said it is set for the polls

The commission commended INEC and the National Youth Service Corps for their conduct of elections even in difficult circumstances.

Though it hopes logistical issues experienced during the 23rd February elections have been addressed

The British high commission also called on all actors, including political parties and security personnel, to work together to provide a peaceful environment for Nigerians to vote.

It says that anyone involved in violence or inciting violence, including on social media, could face restrictions on their ability to travel to the UK.

Share this: Tweet



