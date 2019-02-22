NigeriaVotes: Buni Yadi residents threaten to boycott poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission earlier today announced plans to shift polling units in Buni Yadi to Damaturu, Yobe state for fear of Boko Haram attack.

Some voters in Yobe have threatened to boycott election if the Independent National electoral commission relocates voting centres.

They accuse INEC officials of sabotaging and disenfranchising them by shifting the voting centres to the capital city.

Some voters who spoke with TVC News via phone say they won’t leave their ancestral homes on election day, complaining bitterly that they can neither afford to eat three square meals nor transport fares to the relocated voting units announced by the electoral umpire.

Last Saturday, the insurgents attacked Buni yadi , a move some described as an attempt to disrupt the postponed presidential and national elections.

But the police and civil defence authorities in Yobe state have reassured residents of their safety.

