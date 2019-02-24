NigeriaVotes: IGP commends Nigerians for massive turnout during polls

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has commended Nigerians for the massive turnout, and the largely orderly conduct of most Nigerians in the last Saturday Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The IGP also commended personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for the sacrifices made towards the successful conduct of the elections.

He stated this in a statement by the Force Public Relation Officer, ACP Frank Mba in Abuja on Sunday.

Notwithstanding a few unfortunate incidents, including loss of lives recorded during the election, the IGP hails the exercise as a generally successful one.

Giving an account of events during the polls, the Police boss said a total of One Hundred and Twenty Eight (128) Persons were arrested across the country for various electoral offences ranging from homicide-related crimes, vote trading, ballot box snatching, impersonation, malicious damage, amongst others; while thirty-eight (38) assorted weapons and a cache of explosives were also recovered. Consequently, the IGP has directed the Special Election Investigation Team (SEIT) to immediately commence discrete investigation of all security related infractions during the election and ensure that all persons found culpable are brought to book in accordance with the law.

The IGP has however expressed deep concerns over continuous use of hateful and inflammatory comments capable of inciting Nigerians against one another, especially by politicians and their followers. He therefore warns that while the Force is not in the business of censoring Nigerians or abridging their constitutional rights of freedom of speech, it will not hesitate to rein in the full wrath of the law on any person(s) found wanting in this regard.

In a similar vein, the IGP, while noting that only the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is authorised by law to announce election results, warns all those, especially the social media users, engaging in unlawful announcement and dissemination of election results to desist forthwith or be ready to face the consequences of their actions.

Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Zonal AIGs and Command CPs to ensure adequate post-election security arrangement in their Areas of Responsibilities (AORs), with special focus on Collation Centres and other vulnerable points to ensure no breach of peace of any kind is recorded across the country.

