Home Politics #NigeriaVotes #NigeriaVotes: INEC assures successful outing in Taraba
#NigeriaVotes: INEC assures successful outing in Taraba
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

#NigeriaVotes: INEC assures successful outing in Taraba

0
0
now viewing

#NigeriaVotes: INEC assures successful outing in Taraba

now playing

Sensitive election materials arrive Nasarawa

now playing

#NigeriaVotes: INEC expresses readiness to conduct polls

now playing

Ballot paper is not finger sensitive - INEC

now playing

NAF commences airlift of electoral materials for INEC

now playing

Police, INEC assure Election Observers of adequate safety

Image result for INEC assures successful outing in TarabaThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Taraba state said it will work round the clock to ensure that sensitive materials reach identified difficult terrains within stipulated time.

Speaking to TVC News on the delays in the arrival of electoral materials to the state, INEC spokesperson, Fabian Yame said 15,000 ad-hoc staff were recruited to ensure that the elections were successful.

He urged politicians not to panic on delay in distribution of sensitive materials, stressing that INEC will leave up to its constitutional responsibility.

Meanwhile, Governor Darius Ishaku has raised alarm over delay in the arrival of sensitive material to the state.

The governor who spoke through his Senior Adviser on media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu worried that electoral materials may not reach some difficult terrains.

 

Related Posts

Sensitive election materials arrive Nasarawa

TVCN 0

#NigeriaVotes: INEC expresses readiness to conduct polls

TVCN 0

Ballot paper is not finger sensitive – INEC

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies