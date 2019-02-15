NigeriaVotes: INEC assures successful outing in Taraba

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Taraba state said it will work round the clock to ensure that sensitive materials reach identified difficult terrains within stipulated time.

Speaking to TVC News on the delays in the arrival of electoral materials to the state, INEC spokesperson, Fabian Yame said 15,000 ad-hoc staff were recruited to ensure that the elections were successful.

He urged politicians not to panic on delay in distribution of sensitive materials, stressing that INEC will leave up to its constitutional responsibility.

Meanwhile, Governor Darius Ishaku has raised alarm over delay in the arrival of sensitive material to the state.

The governor who spoke through his Senior Adviser on media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu worried that electoral materials may not reach some difficult terrains.

