NigeriaVotes: NSCDS deploys 1200 personnel in Sokoto

About one thousand two hundred personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps will be participating in the election duty in Sokoto.

State commandant of the Corps in the state, Umar Musa Bala revealed this while addressing newsmen in Sokoto.

He says, the command is synergising with the Nigerian Police to ensure adequate security before, during and after the polls.

Mr. Bala advised all political actors in Sokoto to cooperate and support all security agencies on election duty in order to achieve a peaceful electoral process.

He warned men and officers of the Corps to be of good conduct and and deliver their duty with due diligence and not compromise.

Share this: Tweet



