NIMET forecasts haze across country, advises road users to exercise caution

The Nigerian Meterological Agency has predicted a fresh dust plume that will spread into the country making horizontal visibility deteriorate in most places across the country.

The Agency say this may likely disrupt flight operations especially in northern states.

The Agency also advises road users to exercise caution and avoid speeding in the early hours of the mornings when horizontal visibility could be impaired by fog, haze ,mist or dust.

People allergic to dust are also advised to exercise precaution and reduce their exposure to dust prone areas

Share this: Tweet



