Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Nine governorship candidates step down for PDP’s Ahmad Fintiri
Nine governorship candidates step down for PDP’s Ahmad Fintiri
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Nine governorship candidates step down for PDP’s Ahmad Fintiri

0
0
now viewing

Nine governorship candidates step down for PDP’s Ahmad Fintiri

now playing

Alleged manipulation: Bayelsa East candidates call for cancellation of results

now playing

PDP urges Bayelsa residents to collect PVCs

now playing

PDP youth leaders tell Police to end cult-related killings in Bayelsa

now playing

PDP suspends 2019 Presidential Campaign over CJN suspension

now playing

FG says Atiku culpable in collapse of Bank PHB

Image result for Nine governorship candidates step down for PDP's Ahmad FintiriNine governorship candidates in Adamawa State, have stepped down for the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Ahmad Umar Fintiri.

They said their decision was in the overall interest of the state.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi compiled the reports that there are political alignments going on in Adamawa State ahead of the much touted Saturday gubernatorial polls.

This is as nine governorship candidates have withdrawn from the race, giving their support to the PDP flag bearer. These candidates, according to them, believe Fintiri would address issues like infrastructural decay, institutions failure and total collapse of education sector.

An elated Fintiri appreciated the candidates for their gesture, assuring them of an inclusive government if elected.

The State working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, said it is not rattled by the development, stressing that the party would win all elective posts on Saturday.

Pundits believe that PDP was able to attain the new feat as a result of presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar, but can the party repeat same feat on Saturday? the answer is at hand.

Related Posts

Alleged manipulation: Bayelsa East candidates call for cancellation of results

TVCN 0

PDP urges Bayelsa residents to collect PVCs

TVCN 0

PDP youth leaders tell Police to end cult-related killings in Bayelsa

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies