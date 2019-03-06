Nine governorship candidates step down for PDP’s Ahmad Fintiri

Nine governorship candidates in Adamawa State, have stepped down for the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Ahmad Umar Fintiri.

They said their decision was in the overall interest of the state.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi compiled the reports that there are political alignments going on in Adamawa State ahead of the much touted Saturday gubernatorial polls.

This is as nine governorship candidates have withdrawn from the race, giving their support to the PDP flag bearer. These candidates, according to them, believe Fintiri would address issues like infrastructural decay, institutions failure and total collapse of education sector.

An elated Fintiri appreciated the candidates for their gesture, assuring them of an inclusive government if elected.

The State working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, said it is not rattled by the development, stressing that the party would win all elective posts on Saturday.

Pundits believe that PDP was able to attain the new feat as a result of presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar, but can the party repeat same feat on Saturday? the answer is at hand.

