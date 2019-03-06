Home International North Korea begins renovation of rocket test site
North Korea has restored part of a rocket test site it began to dismantle after pledging to do so in a first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump last year.

Work was underway at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station at Tongchang-ri, even as U.S. President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a second summit in Hanoi last week.

A commercial satellite image purportedly shows the partially rebuilt rail-mounted rocket transfer structure at the station, according to researchers from Beyond Parallel, a CSIS project. The image was released on Tuesday.

Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, also warned on Tuesday that new sanctions could be introduced if Pyongyang did not scrap its nuclear weapons program.

