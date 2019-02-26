Home Politics #NigeriaVotes PDP rejects presidential, NASS results announced by INEC
The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the presidential and national assembly elections results being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

National Chairman, Uche Secondus, says Nigeria’s democracy is under threat as results are being inflated in favour of the governing All Progressives Congress.

According to him, ”the results have been fraught with irregularities and therefore, incorrect and unacceptable.”

”Officials of the APC working with INEC have decided to alter results to affect our people.”

”This must be resisted by every well-meaning Nigerian.”

“Our collation centres have the original results from all the polling units in the country”.

“INEC must live up to its responsibility. They are under pressure. We have the facts and when the time comes, we begin to release them.”

