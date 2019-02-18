Polls Shift: IPMAN directs members to reduce fuel pump price

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its members nationwide to reduce petroleum pump price from N145 per litre to N140.

This was announced in a statement signed by the National President of the association, Chinedu Okworonkwo, and made available to the Newsmen in Kano.

Mr Okworonkwo said the marketers were expected to comply with the directive from February 20 to February 25.

He said the decision followed Saturday’s last-minute postponement of presidential and National Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, Nigerians travelled to different places across the country to cast their votes. But to their dismay, the election was shifted to February 23.

“IPMAN was prompted to slash N5 from the N145 per litre official Petroleum pump price in a bid to motivate Nigerians to return to vote again on February 23.

He, therefore, urged his members nationwide to immediately comply with the directive to enable Nigerians to travel to exercise their civic responsibility.

Mr Okworonkwo maintained that IPMAN’s decision followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s concern over the election postponement.

Share this: Tweet



