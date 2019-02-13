Reigning world champions, Mercedes unveils F1 2019 challenger

Reigning world champions Mercedes unveiled its F1 2019 challenger at Silverstone, United Kingdom.

Named the Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+, the manufacturer is bidding to win both Formula One titles for a sixth successive season.

Mercedes enjoyed a dominant end to 2018, securing a fifth straight drivers’ and constructors’ double, with Briton Lewis Hamilton beating nearest challenger Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari by 88 points to win his fourth title in five years.

Hamilton, having signed a new two-year deal, is set for his seventh campaign with Mercedes, with Bottas in his third season.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen is excited to see what the new Honda engine can do in his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing car this coming season as he looks to bridge the title gap to champion Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

The 21-year-old has five Grand Prix wins and 22 podiums in 81 starts with the 2019 challenger expected to give him a strong platform for more success.

