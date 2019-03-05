Home Football Rohr calls up 23 players for Super Eagles’ matches against Seychelles, Egypt
Rohr calls up 23 players for Super Eagles' matches against Seychelles, Egypt
Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has invited stand-in team captain Ahmed Musa and 22 other players for Super Eagles’ matches slated for this month, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said on Monday.

The Nigerian senior male football team are billed to play two matches at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

They host the Pirates of Seychelles in their final match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on March 22 and Egypt’s Pharaohs in a friendly on March 26.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, said in a statement that defender Kenneth Omeruo of CD Leganes of Spain has been invited alongside regulars Leon Balogun, Abdullahi Shehu and William Ekong.

