Suspected herdsmen invade Plateau polytechnic, kidnap one

Suspected herdsmen have kidnapped the eldest son of the Chaplain of Plateau state Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi main campus.

The attackers invaded the Chaplain’s compound at about 8pm Wednesday, demanding for money, and when they could not get any, the attackers forcefully abducted his eldest child, a 12 year old.

The kidnappers have not yet made their demands.

The family said they have been advised not to speak to the media until the abductors make their demand.

TVC News correspondent, Funom Joshua is currently at the scene of the incident in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau state.

