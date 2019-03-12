Suspended CJN Onnoghen absent in court due to ill health

The trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, was stalled at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, owing to his ill-health. TVC News’ Celestina Iria reports that Justice Walter Onnoghen’s lead counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, explained to the tribunal that his absence was occasioned by a tooth-ache and high blood pressure which was said to be around 210/121.

He tendered a medical report from Ideal Medical Services, Abuja where the defendant was said to have been treated.

The medical report signed by one Dr Francis Uche, the Medical Director of the hospital recommended among others that Justice Onnoghen must observe 72 hours bed rest for his blood pressure to be properly monitored.

Reacting to the development, counsel to the Federal government, Aliyu Umar admitted being copied in the letter and informed the tribunal that the

issue of health is Paramount in any human endeavour.

But he applied that the trial be adjourned till 18th March, to enable Justice Onnoghen, have sufficient rest as recommended by his doctor.

The prosecution counsel said his witnesses were in court and that he was ready to proceed with the trial, but prayed for an adjournment due to the

health of the defendant.

Delivering ruling, Chairman, of the Tribunal agreed with the position of the prosecution and the medical report.

The Tribunal had ordered that proceedings be conducted on a day-to-day basis, in order to ensure a speedy trial.

