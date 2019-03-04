Tickets for 2020 Tokyo Olympics to go on sale from April

Tickets for next year’s summer Olympic Games are expected to go on sale from April this year in Japan.

This is more than one year to the Games which hold in the summer of 2020 in the Japanese capital

city of Tokyo, but sports fans outside Japan will be able to get the tickets two months after from June.

The decision to start the domestic phase of ticket sales before the international one is unusual as at previous Olympics they have been launched together.

The most expensive tickets for Tokyo 2020 Olympics for opening and closing ceremonies will cost 2,500 dollars, half of all tickets will go for 70 dollars.

The cheapest adult tickets will sell for 22 dollars, while a cheapest concessionary rate for children, the elderly and people with disabilities will be available 18 dollars.

