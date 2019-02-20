Turkish Govt. launches initiative to reduce food prices

In an effort to battle inflation, the Turkish government has launched an initiative to support people struggling with food prices.

The government opened stalls to sell cheap vegetables in two of the country’s busiest cities.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, the annual inflation rate in January stood at 20.35 percent, and the highest annual increase was in food prices.

Most citizens welcomed the move, despite long lines and limits on how much each person can buy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed price-gouging by middlemen, calling their actions a form of “terrorism”, and vowing his government would “finish off” those guilty the same way it does terrorists.

