Home America U.S. promises support for total restoration of peace in Zamfara, others
U.S. promises support for total restoration of peace in Zamfara, others
America
International
News
Nigeria
World News
0

U.S. promises support for total restoration of peace in Zamfara, others

0
0
now viewing

U.S. promises support for total restoration of peace in Zamfara, others

now playing

Zamfara Governor wants INEC to comply with court order on state's APC primaries

now playing

Zamfara killings: Saraki charges Buhari to take "full direct control"

now playing

Curfew imposed on Zamfara community after IDPs protest

now playing

Bandits kill 17 people in Zamfara as Police deploys another unit to tackle bandits

now playing

Suspected armed bandits kill 21 people in Zamfara

Image result for U.S. promises support for total restoration of peace in Zamfara, othersThe United States government has pledged to support Nigeria’s Democracy and ensure peace and Security is restored in most parts of the country.

US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington said this when he paid a courtesy visit to Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

United State Ambassador to Nigeria Staurt Symington and his entourage were received at the Residence of Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar in Talata Mafara.

The U S Ambassador commended the peaceful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

He said the United State of America will Continue to assist in the area of ensuring peace and Security in the state as well as giving support to Nigeria’s democratic process .

Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar expressed confidence in Nigeria’s growing Democracy, which he said, is becoming more and more Competitive .

He assured that the Federal Government and Nigerians would continue to promote the true democratic values of freedom, Equity and justice.

This is the second time the U S Ambassador is Visiting Governor Abdulaziz Yari in his home town Talata Mafara.

Related Posts

Zamfara Governor wants INEC to comply with court order on state’s APC primaries

TVCN 0

Zamfara killings: Saraki charges Buhari to take “full direct control”

TVCN 0

Curfew imposed on Zamfara community after IDPs protest

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies