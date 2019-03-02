U.S. promises support for total restoration of peace in Zamfara, others

The United States government has pledged to support Nigeria’s Democracy and ensure peace and Security is restored in most parts of the country.

US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington said this when he paid a courtesy visit to Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

United State Ambassador to Nigeria Staurt Symington and his entourage were received at the Residence of Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar in Talata Mafara.

The U S Ambassador commended the peaceful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

He said the United State of America will Continue to assist in the area of ensuring peace and Security in the state as well as giving support to Nigeria’s democratic process .

Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar expressed confidence in Nigeria’s growing Democracy, which he said, is becoming more and more Competitive .

He assured that the Federal Government and Nigerians would continue to promote the true democratic values of freedom, Equity and justice.

This is the second time the U S Ambassador is Visiting Governor Abdulaziz Yari in his home town Talata Mafara.

