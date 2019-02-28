UK Government set to undertake three major projects in Ghana

The Government of the United Kingdom is set to fund three infrastructure projects in Ghana this year.

This was disclosed by UK’s Minister for Africa, Harriet Baldwin at the end of the second UK-Ghana Business Council Meetings in London.

The projects to be Financed are Tamale Airport, Bekwai Hospital and Kumasi Central Market Phase 2.

The meeting brought together Ministers, government officials and captains of industry from both countries to discuss on ways to deepen ties between the two countries.

