UPDATED: INEC reschedules presidential, NASS elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections earlier scheduled for today (Saturday) by one week.

With the postponement, Presidential and National Assembly election will now hold on 23rd February while the Governorship and State Assemblies election will hold on 9th March.

INEC said logistical issues necessitated the postponement of the exercise.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced the decision at a short press briefing at 2:44 am on Saturday morning.

He said, “Following a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan, and the determination to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, the commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible”.

The press briefing followed a crucial meeting of the INEC boss with the 12 National Commissioners of the commission which started late on Friday night.

The polls were shifted despite earlier assurance by the INEC boss that the commission has no plan to postpone the elections.

Professor Yakubu’s announcement confirms speculations that the electoral umpire would shift the polls after encountering challenges in the distribution of electoral materials.

Meanwhile, while the INEC officials were holding the meeting, the Chief Press Secretary to Professor Yakubu, Mr Rotomi Oyekanmi, had informed reporters that the commission had taken a decision about the elections.

He, however, declined to give the details of what was discussed at the meeting, saying the INEC chairman was billed to address Nigerians later after the meeting.

