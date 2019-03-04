Venezuela crisis:Opposition leader Guaido set to return home

Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaido has left the Ecuadorian coastal town of Salinas after announcing his intention to return home to lead new protests against President Nicolas Maduro, though his route back remains unknown.

Guaido had spent the past few days touring Latin American nations to gain support, and departed Salinas aboard an Ecuadorian air force plane headed for the port city of Guayaquil after meeting Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Saturday.

Guaido flouted a court-imposed travel ban last week when he crossed into Colombia to coordinate efforts there to send humanitarian aid into Venezuela, though troops loyal to Maduro blocked a convoy of aid trucks and turned them back.

He has called for new protests on Monday and Tuesday during the Carnival holiday period, and his return opens the possibility that Venezuelan authorities will try to arrest him.

