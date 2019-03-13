Home International Zimbabwe govt approves twelve dollar wage increase for bricklayer
Zimbabwe govt approves twelve dollar wage increase for bricklayer
Zimbabwe govt approves twelve dollar wage increase for bricklayer

Zimbabwe govt approves twelve dollar wage increase for bricklayer

Zimbabwe has approved a twelve dollar wage increase for bricklayers.

This comes as inflation rate continues to increase, driven by a rise on basic commodities.

The Labour minister approved the collective bargaining agreement entered into between the National Employment Council for the Brick-making and Clay Products Employers Association and Brick-making and Clay Workers’ Union in December last year.

This development will see the lowest paid bricklayer earning one hundred and fifty five dollar a month from one hundred and forty three dollars.

