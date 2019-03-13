Zimbabwe govt approves twelve dollar wage increase for bricklayer

Zimbabwe has approved a twelve dollar wage increase for bricklayers.

This comes as inflation rate continues to increase, driven by a rise on basic commodities.

The Labour minister approved the collective bargaining agreement entered into between the National Employment Council for the Brick-making and Clay Products Employers Association and Brick-making and Clay Workers’ Union in December last year.

This development will see the lowest paid bricklayer earning one hundred and fifty five dollar a month from one hundred and forty three dollars.

